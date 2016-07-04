© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
The Declaration Of Independence, 240 Years Later

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published July 4, 2016 at 2:22 AM MDT
Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, is shown placing the document before John Hancock, president of the Congress, in this painting by John Trumbull.
The Architect of the Capitol
Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, is shown placing the document before John Hancock, president of the Congress, in this painting by John Trumbull.

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

Twenty-eight years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

It was on this date 240 years ago that church bells rang out over Philadelphia, as the Continental Congress adopted Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members and contributors who performed the reading.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

