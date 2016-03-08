© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

NPR
Published March 8, 2016 at 6:00 AM MST
WXPN and <em>World Cafe</em> can't get enough of new music by stalwart Americana band The Jayhawks.
Vivian Johnson
/
Courtesy of the artist
WXPN and <em>World Cafe</em> can't get enough of new music by stalwart Americana band The Jayhawks.

Whether it's discovering brand-new bands or keeping up with the latest songs by well-loved artists, public radio's DJs and bloggers always seem to know what's going on in music scenes across the country and around the world. That's why, every month, we ask them to turn us on to something new.

This month's mix includes new music by The Jayhawks, FKA twigs and Birds Of Chicago, among others. Two other artists making an appearance are Bayonne and The Wet Secrets, whose songs you can hear (and, until March 31, download) as part of the Austin 100, NPR Music's guide to the bands to discover at SXSW next week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

