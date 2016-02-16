© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

New Mix: A George Harrison Tribute, Fantastic Negrito, More

NPR | By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 16, 2016 at 11:20 AM MST
Clockwise from upper left: Bleached, George Harrison, The Suffers, Fantastic Negrito, My bubba
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Bleached, George Harrison, The Suffers, Fantastic Negrito, My bubba

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton play songs that volley between soft, sentimental pop and more abrasive rock, including The Black Ryder's show-stopping cover of George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity," My bubba's simple, stunning vocals and the face-frying, fist-pumping, riff-heavy rock of Black Mountain.

Our hosts also turn to a hopeful note and play songs that exemplify resilience. Chris Pureka's first new music in five years is an urgent plea to never give up; the band Bleached tells young people to enjoy their worries and Bob premieres a new song by last year's Tiny Desk Contest winner, Fantastic Negrito, about class issues in the East Bay.

Plus Robin premieres a dreamy new song by Sound of Ceres and Bob plays a cut from the debut album by The Suffers, a band we expect to hear a lot from in 2016.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Related Content