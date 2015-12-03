© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Bagels And Bongos: The Jewish-Latin Music Connection

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published December 3, 2015 at 10:04 AM MST
USC professor Josh Kun, who joins <em>Alt.Latino</em> for this week's show, is a co-founder of the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation, which in 2013 assembled a collection of Latino-Jewish music titled <em>It's A Scream How Levine Does The Rhumba</em>.
Courtesy of the artist
USC professor Josh Kun, who joins <em>Alt.Latino</em> for this week's show, is a co-founder of the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation, which in 2013 assembled a collection of Latino-Jewish music titled <em>It's A Scream How Levine Does The Rhumba</em>.

This week on Alt.Latino, we explore the deeply intertwined roots that connect Jewish and Latin music.

Professor Josh Kun teaches at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He's researched music history extensively, and he joins us to spin some awesome old records, including Celia Cruz's performance of "Hava Nagila" (who knew?).

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so if you've got more examples, be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

x
1 of 7  — x
x
/ x
x
2 of 7  — x
x
/ x
x
3 of 7  — x
c
/ c
x
4 of 7  — x
x
/ x
x
5 of 7  — x
x
/ x
x
6 of 7  — x
x
/ x
x
7 of 7  — x
x
/ x

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd
Related Content