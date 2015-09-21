Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah: Live At Berklee

For years, the trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah has been operating under a rubric he calls "stretch music": his own vision of a modern, genre-agnostic, hybrid jazz. Stretch Music is also what the New Orleans native calls his new album. The unrelenting intensity remains, but here it's fulfilled with a younger, bigger band lineup and an expanded palette of sounds. The album quickly shot to the top of iTunes' jazz chart, and is also being released as an app where all the individual tracks can be manipulated for practicing purposes.

His band's tour takes him back to his alma mater, Berklee College of Music — where he recorded Stretch Music — for a performance at the Berklee Beantown Jazz Festival. The Checkout: Live and NPR Music travel to Boston to present a live video webcast of Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and his band in concert on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2015 WBGO