All Things Considered Host Ari Shapiro Plays DJ

Published September 21, 2015 at 8:03 AM MDT
Ari Shapiro started his career as an intern for NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg; he went on to become a White House correspondent, among other high-profile roles. Now, he's one of the hosts of NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. In his spare time, Shapiro also sings with the artful, playful pop group Pink Martini.

On this edition of All Songs Considered, he joins hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to discuss his love of musicals, the powerful voices that draw him in, and why Paul Simon's Graceland never gets old.

