Celebrating Joe Temperley In Concert

Published May 7, 2015 at 4:01 AM MDT

For 25 years, the baritone saxophone chair of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been held by a one Joe Temperley. The Scottish musician, now 85, carries tons of credits to his C.V., especially with big bands: Thad Jones-Mel Lewis, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Clark Terry and — most notably — the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

Jazz Night In America visits Jazz at Lincoln Center as the JLCO salutes its elder statesman, featuring Temperley on his favorite Ellington tunes and a new concerto that managing and artistic director Wynton Marsalis dedicated to his longtime colleague.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

