Alt.Latino's Grown And Sexy Mixtape

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published April 2, 2015 at 10:13 AM MDT

Felix Contreras just got back from SXSW. I didn't go this year, but you know what they say: When the cat is away, the mice come out to play. So while Gato Felix was roaming the streets of Austin, Texas, I was putting together a mix tape — a smooth collection of sexy songs, the first Alt.Latino mix tape of its kind.

So put the kids to bed and pump up the volume on this week's episode of Alt.Latino. And, as always, we're counting on you to send in your suggestions. What songs should we add to our mixtape?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd
