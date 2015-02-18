Jason Moran And The Bandwagon At The Kennedy Center

Pianist and composer Jason Moran is known for the scope and scale of his works: a dance party based on the music of early virtuoso Fats Waller, a multimedia presentation reconfiguring the 1959 Town Hall concert of Thelonious Monk, a suite inspired by the quilting tradition of Gee's Bend, Ala. But much of his work stems from his long-running trio, the Bandwagon, featuring Nasheet Waits on drums and Tarus Mateen on bass. And as the Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Moran has a place to bring the Bandwagon to work out its next big ideas.

Jazz Night In America taps the archives to present a fall 2013 set from Jason Moran and The Bandwagon, live at the Kennedy Center's intimate Jazz Club room. "This is our house," he says from the stage, introducing a set filled with Fats Waller signatures and other surprises.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.