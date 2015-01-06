A New Mix For The New Year: Panda Bear, The Go! Team, More

In case you missed it, we took a rocket ride to outer space for the holidays. But this week we re-dock at the mother ship Earth to ring in the new year toting a new mix that includes premieres from The Go! Team and The Amazing, new music from Panda Bear's upcoming album, Jessica Pratt and more.

But first, our journey back home leads us through an unexpected wormhole that results in a time warp: As this week's show opens, we find ourselves back in the year 2000, standing before the very first episode of All Songs Considered, "a music show for your computer!"

That's right. This year we celebrate our 15th birthday at All Songs Considered. To mark the occasion, each week we'll look back at the past decade and a half and share some of our favorite memories and highlights. We'll also be asking you to share some of your favorite moments.

In the meantime, enjoy this week's mix and, as always, let us know what you think in the comments section.

