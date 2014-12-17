Highlights From Winter Jazzfest 2014

Archived video for this episode is no longer available.

In the dead of January in the Northeast, New York City's Winter Jazzfest manages a minor miracle. Over the course of two marathon nights, it brings crowds in the thousands out to jam-packed theaters and clubs to see dozens of varied and sundry bands.

On the eve of Winter Jazzfest 2015, Jazz Night In America presents highlights from 2014, including hushed vocalist Gretchen Parlato, "nouveau swing" saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr., the debut performance of Rudy Royston's 303 project, the three-man Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey, and the big band of brothers known as Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

Set List

Rudy Royston 303, "Bownze"

Rudy Royston 303, "Gangs Of New York"

Gretchen Parlato, "Holding Back The Years"

Donald Harrison Quintet, "The Sand Castle Head Hunter"

Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey, "Santiago"

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, "Gypsy"

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, "Kryptonite"

