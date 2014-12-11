© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Hear The Songs Alt.Latino Missed In 2014

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published December 11, 2014 at 12:20 PM MST
Hear the premiere of a song from Miami singer Kat Dahlia on this week's <em>Alt.Latino</em>.
Courtesy of the artist
Hear the premiere of a song from Miami singer Kat Dahlia on this week's <em>Alt.Latino</em>.

When Felix Contreras and I started Alt.Latino, I remember being overwhelmed by the task of transitioning from music fan to music host. I once asked Felix, "Do you end up having to listen to a lot of really bad music and just a few good tunes?" and, "What if we don't have enough good music to do a once-a-week show?"

Years have passed since I asked those panicked questions, and I'm happy to say that it's never been a problem. Yes, we get our fair share of demo records from aspiring polka-meets-reggaeton bands — we don't, really, and that actually sounds cool, so polkaton bands should send us their demos — but we also get so much fantastic music that a lot ends up getting cut out. This week, we share some of the artists we feel we neglected unfairly in 2014.

We also want to hear from you! Next week, we're doing a show about listeners' favorite music of the year, so be sure to let us know who's been rocking your world.

Jasmine Garsd
