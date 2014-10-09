Johnny O'Neal: Live at Mezzrow
Pianist and singer Johnny O'Neal never learned to read music, but didn't really need to: He was one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and even convincingly imitated the fast-fingered Art Tatum in the biopic Ray. Now, after decades off the scene — and with his health under control — he's re-establishing himself in New York as an incredible old-school performer.
Jazz Night in America visits him in one of New York's most intimate rooms: The new 30-person basement room Mezzrow. O'Neal plays there every Monday night, where we find him welcoming special guests to the stage.
Personnel
Johnny O'Neal, piano and voice; Luke Sellick, bass. With Stacy Dillard, soprano saxophone; Brianna Thomas, voice; Tivon Pennicott, tenor saxophone; Ben Paterson, piano; Carlos Abadie, trumpet.
