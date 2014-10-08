Very Very Threadgill At Harlem Stage

The saxophonist and composer Henry Threadgill, 70, has long been an standard-bearer for boundary-crossing music. In his wildly creative work, inspirations as disparate as rags, calypso and funk transmogrify into unique frameworks for improvisation. Pianist Jason Moran is one of his loyal fans — Threadgill is his favorite composer, he says — and programmed this tribute, gathering both Threadgill sidemen and up-and-comers to perform works from throughout Threadgill's career.

Jazz Night in America presents highlights from Very Very Threadgill, a two-day festival of music at Harlem Stage in uptown Manhattan. The revue brought together over 40 musicians, from those who played in Henry Threadgill's various ensembles to those of a new generation who admire Threadgill's genius, through the lens of his various groundbreaking ensembles including Air, Very Very Circus, Sextett and Society Situation Dance Band.

