Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of September

NPR | By Sami Yenigun,
Otis Hart
Published October 1, 2014 at 5:00 AM MDT
Xosar's full-length for Opal Tapes' vinyl imprint Black Opal is scheduled for a December release.
Courtesy of the artist
Xosar's full-length for Opal Tapes' vinyl imprint Black Opal is scheduled for a December release.

Each month, we listen to hundreds of new electronic music tracks, test the standouts on loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix.

You can stream this month's mix here or through NPR Music's SoundCloud account. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below.

You can keep up with our favorite discoveries on Twitter by following @Sami_Yenigun and @spotieotis.

Soufwans.
1 of 6  — Soufwans.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Joy Orbison.
2 of 6  — Joy Orbison.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Xosar's full-length for Opal Tapes' vinyl imprint Black Opal is scheduled for a December release.
Xosar's full-length for Opal Tapes' vinyl imprint Black Opal is scheduled for a December release.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jordan GCZ.
4 of 6  — Jordan GCZ.
/ Courtesy of the artist
William Burnett, a.k.a. Willie Burns.
5 of 6  — William Burnett, a.k.a. Willie Burns.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Aphex Twin
6 of 6  — Aphex Twin
/ Courtesy of the artist

Sami Yenigun
Otis Hart
