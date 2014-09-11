Remembering Gustavo Cerati With The Artists He Influenced

Last week, as we were heading into the studio to record Alt.Latino, we received word that Latin music legend Gustavo Cerati had died. We were shocked. In the '80s and '90s, as frontman for the band Soda Estereo, Cerati became the first pan-Latin American rock star — and he was only 55 when he died on Sept. 4.

This week, we play new music rooted everywhere from Colombia to Los Angeles and beyond. All the artists we play — on this week's show and elsewhere — owe a debt to Cerati. Soda Estereo was the first rock band to tour throughout the entire continent, and it proved that being a roquero could be profitable. Record labels took note and opened their doors to rock en tu idioma, in Spanish.

Next week on Alt.Latino, we'll record a tribute show celebrating Gustavo Cerati and his legacy — and we need you to help us out. What is your favorite Cerati song, live concert, or memory? Please leave your suggestions in the comments.

