New Mix: Karen O Goes Solo, Lowell, Meatbodies, Bellows, More

On this week's show we share music from the intimate and raw new solo album by Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O, warped garage rock from Meatbodies and several new discoveries, including two music collectives, one from Sweden and the other from Brooklyn.

After briefly enduring the torturous sounds of our Tiny Desk piano tuner, we kick the show off with the gritty, driving rock of Meatbodies, fronted by Chad Ubovich, a singer, guitarist and bassist known for his work with Mikal Cronin and the band Fuzz.

We follow with a cut that's been out for a while but only recently found its way to us, by a band called Amason (pronounced amazon). The group is part of the INGRID artist collective founded in Stockholm by Lykke Li, Peter, Bjorn & John, Teddybears and others. Amason has a new album due out in early 2015, but in the meantime we've got a cut from their 2013, self-titled EP, featuring members of Miike Snow, Gustav Ejstes (of Dungen), singer Amanda Bergman (of Idiot Wind) and more.

Also on the show: The gorgeous voice and transfixing sounds of Saint Saviour; A moody, reverb-soaked rock cut from Money, a band that sells out shows all over England but is only now finding its way to the U.S.; Insanely catchy, empowering pop from Lowell; The bedroom recording project of Oliver Kalb, a singer with an arresting voice who records under the name Bellows, with help from The Epoch artist collective; And finally we close out with Karen O's surprising acoustic album, a collection of songs she recorded eight years ago but is only now releasing.

