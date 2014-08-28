Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
1 of 10 — Liam Bailey.
Shane McCauley
2 of 10 — Merchandise.
Timothy Saccenti
3 of 10 — Nick Hakim.
William Hacker
4 of 10 — Laura Jean.
5 of 10 — Reigning Sound.
Kyle Dean Reinford
6 of 10 — Barr Brothers.
7 of 10 — Field Report.
8 of 10 — Israel Nash.
9 of 10 — Hippo Campus.
10 of 10 — The DangerFeel Newbies.
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.