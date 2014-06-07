Even When We Chill Out, We Rock Out: Spanish Punk, Puerto Rican Hip-Hop And More

Hear The Show Listen • 0:00

This week on Alt.Latino, we're just chilling out. And by chilling out, I mean bouncing to Álvaro Díaz, a Puerto Rican rapper we think is the next big thing; dancing to Desechables, a vintage post-Franco Spanish punk outfit; and listening to some deep, thought-provoking tunes from Marisa Ronstadt, cousin of Linda.

We never do things halfway — and even when we chill out, we rock out. Join us, and as always, let us know what songs are starting your party and helping you unwind.

