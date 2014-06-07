© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Even When We Chill Out, We Rock Out: Spanish Punk, Puerto Rican Hip-Hop And More

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published June 7, 2014 at 9:24 AM MDT
We think Puerto Rico's Alvaro Diaz is the next big rapper to watch out for.
courtesy of the artist.
Hear The Show

This week on Alt.Latino, we're just chilling out. And by chilling out, I mean bouncing to Álvaro Díaz, a Puerto Rican rapper we think is the next big thing; dancing to Desechables, a vintage post-Franco Spanish punk outfit; and listening to some deep, thought-provoking tunes from Marisa Ronstadt, cousin of Linda.

We never do things halfway — and even when we chill out, we rock out. Join us, and as always, let us know what songs are starting your party and helping you unwind.

Related Content