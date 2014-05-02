Recommended Dose: The Best Dance Tracks Of April
Another month means another Recommended Dose from All Songs Considered. We listen to literally hundreds of new electronic music tracks each month, test the standouts on some very loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix.
You can stream this month's mix here or on NPR Music's SoundCloud page. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below.
1 of 5 — Fatima Al Qadiri.
Dom Smith / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 5 — Person Of Interest.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 5 — One of the hottest tracks we heard all month was the live version of "Party" by L.A. producer Seven Davis Jr.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 5 — DJ Clent.
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 5 — Four Tet.
/ Courtesy of the artist