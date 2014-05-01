© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Future Islands, Live In Concert

NPR
Published May 1, 2014 at 6:05 AM MDT

Ever since a video of Future Islands' thrilling performance on The Late Show With David Letterman went viral in March, the band has become one of the year's most exciting live acts, largely for the memorable and inimitable dance moves of frontman Samuel Herring. Herring's unaffected fashion style, sensible haircut and no-nonsense manners have led some to call him a "normcore" singer — an exceedingly normal artist. But his performances, and the often heartbreaking but bold songs he sings, are anything but conventional or staid.

The band performed live at Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club on Thursday, May 1, as part of an NPR Music live video webstream.

Set List

  • "Back In The Tall Grass"

  • "Sun In The Morning"

  • "Balance"

  • "Before The Bridge"

  • "A Dream Of You And Me"

  • "Doves"

  • "A Song For Our Grandfathers"

  • "Lighthouse"

  • "Seasons (Waiting On You)"

  • "Spirit"

  • "Walking Through That Door "

  • "Long Flight"

  • "Tin Man"

  • "Old Friend"

  • "Vireo's Eye"

  • "Little Dreamer"

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR newsNPR Top Stories
    Related Content