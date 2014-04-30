Atlanta Symphony Orchestra At Carnegie Hall
Conductor Robert Spano leads the orchestra and chorus in Benjamin Britten's War Requiem, music written for the 1962 rededication of the cathedral in Coventry, England, destroyed in a 1940 air raid.
Editor's note on Oct. 29, 2015: The writing that initially appeared on this page has been removed because some unattributed words or phrases in it matched those in previously published sources. NPR cannot allow such work to stand. But a news organization should not hide its mistakes. We have moved the material that was on this page to another location, highlighted the words and phrases that were at issue and added links to show where the material was originally published. NPR's policy on plagiarism is clear: It is unacceptable.
Program
Britten: War Requiem
Evelina Dobračeva, soprano
Thomas Cooley, tenor
Stephen Powell, baritone
Brooklyn Youth Chorus
Robert Spano, conductor
