Matthew Stevens Group: Live At Berklee

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 2, 2014 at 11:35 AM MDT
Matthew Stevens performs at Berklee College of Music, with bassist Vicente Archer.
Matthew Stevens performs at Berklee College of Music, with bassist Vicente Archer.

Of the young guitarists on New York's jazz scene, few are as highly tipped as Matthew Stevens. Best known for his role in Christian Scott's quintet, he's often drafted to execute the new visions of his peers, but also gets calls from veteran musicians like Terri Lyne Carrington and Dr. Lonnie Smith. Stevens also has a knack for writing and arranging, and will soon unveil his own debut recording as a bandleader.

He returned to his alma mater, where he graduated summa cum laude, for this edition of The Checkout: Live At Berklee. The Matthew Stevens Group performed in a live video webcast and radio broadcast.

Set List

  • "Woodwork" (Stevens)

  • "Sequel" (Stevens)

  • "Star LA" (Stevens)

  • "Sunday" (David Bowie)

  • "Ashes" (Stevens)

    • Personnel

  • Matthew Stevens, guitar

  • Gerald Clayton, piano

  • Vicente Archer, bass

  • Eric Doob, drums

  • Paulo Stagnaro, percussion

