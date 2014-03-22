Messing With Texas: Alt.Latino's Favorite Music From SXSW 2014

© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published March 22, 2014 at 3:02 AM MDT
Sergio Mendoza y la Orkesta.
Jorge Balderrama
/
Courtesy of the artist.
Sergio Mendoza y la Orkesta.

If you've ever wondered how Felix Contreras and I sound when we're happy but exhausted — and stuffing our faces with Texas barbecue — then this is the episode you've been waiting for.

Once we'd had our fill of music at SXSW in Austin, Texas, we somehow managed to trek up a hill — it was a small hill, but we where so tired, even Felix's sumptuous salt-and-pepper mane was falling flat — to Franklin's Barbecue.

We decided to turn our tape recorders on as we gracelessly chomped, chewed and, of course, talked about what makes our mouth water the most: great music.

Did you go to SXSW? Tell us about your favorite discoveries.

