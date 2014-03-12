NPR Music Presents: Live From SXSW 2014
1 of 6 — Lady Gaga donned luxurious plastic bags for her SXSW Keynote on Friday.
Michael Buckner
2 of 6 — Annie Clark of St. Vincent looked otherworldly during her highly-choreographed and highly-charged set from Stubb's.
3 of 6 — Damon Albarn and his band closed our SXSW Showcase from Stubb's Bar-B-Q on Wednesday night.
4 of 6 — The R&B singer Kelis played a retro-tinged set from her forthcoming album, Food, backed by a large band featuring horns and backup singers.
5 of 6 — George Mitchell led the English post-punk outfit Eagulls in a feedback-heavy, yet melodic performance.
6 of 6 — Perfect Pussy frontwoman Meredith Graves told the crowd she was "terrified" as she got on stage — not that you'd know it from their brief and ferocious opening set.
