NPR Music Presents: Live From SXSW 2014

Published March 12, 2014 at 6:00 AM MDT
1 of 6  — Lady Gaga donned luxurious plastic bags for her SXSW Keynote on Friday.
2 of 6  — Annie Clark of St. Vincent looked otherworldly during her highly-choreographed and highly-charged set from Stubb's.
3 of 6  — Damon Albarn and his band closed our SXSW Showcase from Stubb's Bar-B-Q on Wednesday night.
4 of 6  — The R&B singer Kelis played a retro-tinged set from her forthcoming album, Food, backed by a large band featuring horns and backup singers.
5 of 6  — George Mitchell led the English post-punk outfit Eagulls in a feedback-heavy, yet melodic performance.
6 of 6  — Perfect Pussy frontwoman Meredith Graves told the crowd she was "terrified" as she got on stage — not that you'd know it from their brief and ferocious opening set.
