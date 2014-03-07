Love Him Or Hate Him, Calle 13's Rene Perez Joglar Visits Alt.Latino

This week on Alt.Latino, we tackle the growing pile of new records sitting on our desks, unopened. Throughout February, in honor of Black History Month, we brought you shows that focus on Afro-Latino history. This week, we shift gears and do something else we love to do: kick back and relax with some fresh jams.

We've got great music for you: a remake by rising Dominican star Jarina De Marco, an explosive cut off Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux's new album, a track with killer vocals by La Santa Cecilia, and a song from Calle 13's new record, Multi_Viral. As an added bonus, Calle 13 frontman Rene Perez Joglar joins us to discuss the project and describe what it's like to be one of the most beloved and controversial artists in contemporary Latin America.

So come join us for great music and conversation — and, as always, let us know what you've been listening to these days.

