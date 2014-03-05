Warren Wolf And Wolfpack: Live At Berklee

From a young age, Warren Wolf studied piano and drums, and you can still see him gig on those instruments. But the Baltimore native and resident has made his biggest mark as a vibraphone and marimba player — whether with Christian McBride's Inside Straight group, or with the SFJAZZ Collective, or, increasingly, as a bandleader himself. His 2013 album Wolfgang, his second LP, turns up the spotlight on his composing, and his Wolfpack band showcases his mallets up front.

He returns to his alma mater, Berklee College of Music, for the latest installment of The Checkout: Live concert series. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live broadcast and online video webcast of Warren Wolf and Wolfpack.

Set List

"Psalm 1" (Tim Green)

"Tergiversation" (Gene Perla)

"Enter The Chambers" (Wolf)

"Chi-Town" (Tim Green)

"Señor Mouse" (Chick Corea)

"The Struggle" (Wolf)

Personnel

Warren Wolf, vibraphone/marimba

Tim Green, saxophone

Alex Brown, piano

Kris Funn, bass

Billy Williams Jr., drums

