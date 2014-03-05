© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Warren Wolf And Wolfpack: Live At Berklee

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 5, 2014 at 9:00 AM MST
Warren Wolf.
Michael Borgida
/
Berklee College of Music
Warren Wolf.

From a young age, Warren Wolf studied piano and drums, and you can still see him gig on those instruments. But the Baltimore native and resident has made his biggest mark as a vibraphone and marimba player — whether with Christian McBride's Inside Straight group, or with the SFJAZZ Collective, or, increasingly, as a bandleader himself. His 2013 album Wolfgang, his second LP, turns up the spotlight on his composing, and his Wolfpack band showcases his mallets up front.

He returns to his alma mater, Berklee College of Music, for the latest installment of The Checkout: Live concert series. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live broadcast and online video webcast of Warren Wolf and Wolfpack.

Set List

  • "Psalm 1" (Tim Green)

  • "Tergiversation" (Gene Perla)

  • "Enter The Chambers" (Wolf)

  • "Chi-Town" (Tim Green)

  • "Señor Mouse" (Chick Corea)

  • "The Struggle" (Wolf)

    • Personnel

  • Warren Wolf, vibraphone/marimba

  • Tim Green, saxophone

  • Alex Brown, piano

  • Kris Funn, bass

  • Billy Williams Jr., drums

    • Copyright 2014 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon