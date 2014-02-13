© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Heavy Rotation: 10 Love Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

NPR
Published February 13, 2014 at 12:00 AM MST
Shlohmo
1 of 10  — Shlohmo
The Juan Maclean.
2 of 10  — The Juan Maclean.
Nick Millhiser
Vampire Weekend.
3 of 10  — Vampire Weekend.
Mary Lambert.
4 of 10  — Mary Lambert.
Jhené Aiko.
5 of 10  — Jhené Aiko.
Childish Gambino.
6 of 10  — Childish Gambino.
Autumn de Wilde
Planningtorock.
7 of 10  — Planningtorock.
Planningtorock.
Gina Chavez.
8 of 10  — Gina Chavez.
Lydia Loveless.
9 of 10  — Lydia Loveless.
Jeremy Messersmith.
10 of 10  — Jeremy Messersmith.
Kyle Dean Reinford

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio personalities' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

