Guillermo Klein: Live At Berklee

Composer and bandleader Guillermo Klein is known largely for Los Guachos, a large ensemble which draws from Argentine folk forms, the New York jazz talent pool and a postmodern mash-up imagination. His is beguiling music, filled with human voices and off-kilter meter and cutting melody. It's a form he and some of his band first started developing at Berklee College of Music, where he and fellow Argentines learned to apply jazz concepts to the many sounds in their heads.

A core group of Los Guachos heads to Berklee to workshop and perform with student musicians in the next installation of The Checkout: Live. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live broadcast and online video webcast of Guillermo Klein's ensemble.

Set List

Compositions by Guillermo Klein unless otherwise noted.

"Velez"

"Magalí" (Richard Nant)

"Domus"

"Llorando Fuerte"

"Miula"

"A Los Que Estan"

"Child's Play" (Jeff Ballard)

Personnel

Guillermo Klein, piano/voice

Bill McHenry, saxophone

Richard Nant, trumpet

Fernando Huergo, bass

Jeff Ballard, drums

Erena Terakubo, saxophone

Edmar Colón, saxophone

Paul Melhus, saxophone

Paul Sánchez Pacheco, trumpet

Balam García, guitar

Santiago Bosch, piano

Tiago Michelin, drums

Song Yi Jeon, voice

Juana Aquerreta, voice

