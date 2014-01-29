© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Guillermo Klein: Live At Berklee

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 29, 2014 at 7:00 AM MST
Composer and bandleader Guillermo Klein is known largely for Los Guachos, a large ensemble which draws from Argentine folk forms, the New York jazz talent pool and a postmodern mash-up imagination. His is beguiling music, filled with human voices and off-kilter meter and cutting melody. It's a form he and some of his band first started developing at Berklee College of Music, where he and fellow Argentines learned to apply jazz concepts to the many sounds in their heads.

A core group of Los Guachos heads to Berklee to workshop and perform with student musicians in the next installation of The Checkout: Live. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live broadcast and online video webcast of Guillermo Klein's ensemble.

Set List

Compositions by Guillermo Klein unless otherwise noted.

  • "Velez"

  • "Magalí" (Richard Nant)

  • "Domus"

  • "Llorando Fuerte"

  • "Miula"

  • "A Los Que Estan"

  • "Child's Play" (Jeff Ballard)

    • Personnel

  • Guillermo Klein, piano/voice

  • Bill McHenry, saxophone

  • Richard Nant, trumpet

  • Fernando Huergo, bass

  • Jeff Ballard, drums

  • Erena Terakubo, saxophone

  • Edmar Colón, saxophone

  • Paul Melhus, saxophone

  • Paul Sánchez Pacheco, trumpet

  • Balam García, guitar

  • Santiago Bosch, piano

  • Tiago Michelin, drums

  • Song Yi Jeon, voice

  • Juana Aquerreta, voice

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon