© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

5 Donny Hathaway Covers By Jazz Musicians

NPR | By John Murph
Published January 17, 2014 at 9:15 AM MST
Donny Hathaway remains widely admired in jazz, but much of his repertoire has yet to be tapped by improvisers.
Michael Ochs Archives
/
Getty Images
Donny Hathaway remains widely admired in jazz, but much of his repertoire has yet to be tapped by improvisers.

Donny Hathaway's repertoire occupies a peculiar space in jazz. Though not a jazz artist, he has influenced a variety of jazz musicians through his work as a singer, keyboardist and composer. Still, jazz musicians have only skimmed the surface of his small but remarkable catalog.

During his run in the 1970s, Hathaway would see only five LPs released under his name. Bouts of mental illness sidelined his productivity, which came to an unexpected end in January 1979, when he leaped to his death out a window of a New York City hotel.

Rhino Records' new four-disc anthology, Never My Love, captures and confirms Hathaway's enduring legacy, particularly in the realms of R&B and jazz. It contains all the famous classics, as well as previously unreleased material (both studio and live) and one disc dedicated entirely to his timeless duets with Roberta Flack. These selections reflect some of the Hathaway treasures most frequently covered by jazz artists.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<em>African Exchange Student </em>cover
1 of 5  — African Exchange Student cover
African Exchange Student cover
/
Absolute Benson cover
2 of 5  — Absolute Benson cover
/
cover for Harry for the Holidays
3 of 5  — cover for Harry for the Holidays
/
Old Devil Moon cover
4 of 5  — Old Devil Moon cover
/
Everything Is Everything cover
5 of 5  — Everything Is Everything cover
/

John Murph
John Murph writes about music and culture and works as a web producer for BETJazz.com. He also contributes regularly to The Washington Post Express, JazzTimes, Down Beat, and JazzWise magazines.