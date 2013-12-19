© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Bob And Robin's Excellent Holiday Adventure

NPR
Published December 19, 2013 at 5:00 AM MST
All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton set out on a road trip to find the true spirit of the holiday season. Along the way they stop at the Silent Night Motel, where they meet Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Josh Ritter, and more.
Michael Huey
/
Mastery Of Maps
All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton set out on a road trip to find the true spirit of the holiday season. Along the way they stop at the Silent Night Motel, where they meet Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Josh Ritter, and more.

For this year's annual holiday music show, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton set out on a snowy road trip in search of the true spirit of the season. Their destination: America's heartland, where they plan to celebrate Christmas with Robin's family in Kansas. Join Bob and Robin as they motor across the country in a '71 Volkswagen Beetle, brave an ice storm and meet some special guests along the way, including Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Josh Ritter and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Related Content