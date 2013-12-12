Poll Results: Listeners Pick Their Favorite Albums of 2013

It's always hard to predict how our audience will vote in our year-end polls for the best music. NPR has a large group of listeners with wildly varying tastes. But this year was even harder to call because we had an unusually large pool of contenders for Album Of The Year.

In the end listeners picked Vampire Weekend's Modern Vampires Of The City as the year's best album. No other record came close. It drew more than twice as many votes as the next closest record, Arcade Fire's Reflektor. Daft Punk's Random Access Memories followed closely in third place, with The National's Trouble Will Find Me and Lorde's Pure Heroine wrapping up our top five. (You can see the others that made the final list below).

Lorde led a trio of debut albums in the top ten, each fronted by female singers (the others were The Bones of What You Believe by CHVRCHES and Days Are Gone by HAIM). Listeners seemed less interested in let's-get-a-band-together guitar rock this year and more interested in studio efforts, like the carefully composed songs from bands such as Vampire Weekend or Atoms For Peace. There was a lot of love for dance and pop, with albums from Daft Punk, Janelle Monae and Justin Timberlake in the top 25. At No. 7, Kanye West's Yeezus was the lone hip-hop album to appear in the top 25 (you'll find more in the top 100 listener picks we list at the bottom of the page).

You can hear us count down through the top 25 most popular albums in this year's poll with the link above, or scroll through the list below. You can see the top 100 albums at the bottom of the page and download a pdf of the full list.

The Top 100 Listener Picks For 2013:

1. Vampire Weekend, Modern Vampires Of The City

2. Arcade Fire, Reflektor

3. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories

4. The National, Trouble Will Find Me

5. Lorde, Pure Heroine

6. Chvrches, The Bones Of What You Believe

7. Kanye West, Yeezus

8. HAIM, Days Are Gone

9. Neko Case, The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You

10. James Blake, Overgrown

11. Volcano Choir, Repave

12. Phosphorescent, Muchacho

13. Queens Of The Stone Age, ...Like Clockwork

14. Kurt Vile, Wakin On A Pretty Daze

15. The Avett Brothers, Magpie And The Dandelion

16. The Civil Wars, The Civil Wars

17. Janelle Monáe, The Electric Lady

18. Justin Timberlake, The 20/20 Experience - 1 of 2

19. David Bowie, The Next Day

20. Local Natives, Hummingbird

21. Atoms For Peace, Amok

22. Sigur Rós, Kveikur

23. Foxygen, We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors Of Peace & Magic

24. Rhye, Woman

25. The Head And The Heart, Let's Be Still

26. Tegan And Sara, Heartthrob

27. My Bloody Valentine, m b v

28. Typhoon, White Lighter

29. Phoenix, Bankrupt!

30. Jason Isbell, Southeastern

31. Iron And Wine, Ghost On Ghost

32. Disclosure, Settle

33. Laura Marling, Once I Was An Eagle

34. Chance The Rapper, Acid Rap

35. Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

36. Kacey Musgraves, Same Trailer Different Park

37. Daughter, If You Leave

38. The Flaming Lips, The Terror

39. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Push The Sky Away

40. Elvis Costello & The Roots, Wise Up Ghost

41. Savages, Silence Yourself

42. Death Cab For Cutie, Transatlanticism (10th Anniversary Edition)

43. Frightened Rabbit, Pedestrian Verse

44. Earl Sweatshirt, Doris

45. Nine Inch Nails, Hesitation Marks

46. Yo La Tengo, Fade

47. M.I.A., Matangi

48. Lucius, Wildewoman

49. The Lone Bellow, The Lone Bellow

50. Josh Ritter, The Best In Its Tracks

51. Deerhunter, Monomania

52. Deafheaven, Sunbather

53. Patty Griffin, American Kid

54. Junip, Junip

55. Okkervil River, The Silver Gymnasium

56. MGMT, MGMT

57. Mikal Cronin, MCI

58. Jim James, Regions Of Light And Sound Of God

59. Drake, Nothing Was The Same

60. Youth Lagoon, Wondrous Bughouse

61. Paul McCartney, New

62. Washed Out, Paracosm

63. Justin Timberlake, The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2

64. Boards of Canada, Tomorrow's Harvest

65. Valerie June, Pushin' Against A Stone

66. Bill Callahan, Dream River

67. Jay Z, Magna Carta Holy Grail

68. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, We The Common

69. Waxahatchee, Cerulean Salt

70. Danny Brown, Old

71. The Strokes, Comedown Machine

72. Dr. Dog, B-Room

73. Childish Gambino, Because The Internet

74. Darkside, Psychic

75. The Knife, Shaking The Habitual

76. Bonobo, The North Borders

77. Franz Ferdinand, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action

78. King Krule, 6 Feet Beneath The Moon

79. San Fermin, San Fermin

80. Blood Orange, Cupid Deluxe

81. Run The Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P), Run The Jewels

82. The 1975, The 1975

83. Jon Hopkins, Immunity

84. Frank Turner, Recovery

85. Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Love Has Come For You

86. Death Grips, Government Plates

87. Jake Bugg, Shangri La

88. The Beatles, On Air - Live At The BBC, Vol. 2

89. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, II

90. Best Coast, Fade Away

91. Dave Grohl & Friends, Sound City: Real To Reel

92. Superchunk, I Hate Music

93. Pusha T, My Name Is My Name

94. Bombino, Nomad

95. Sleigh Bells, Bitter Rivals

96. Grouplove, Spreading Rumours

97. Moon Hooch, Moon Hooch

98 Laura Veirs, Warp And Weft

99. She & Him, Volume 3

100. Ty Segall, Sleeper

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.