Patrick Cornelius: Live At Berklee

Many jazz musicians write music here and there, but it's still a leap for someone to go from "writing tunes" to taking pride in the art of composition. The alto saxophonist Patrick Cornelius, based in New York for a decade now, is headed that way. After releasing his fourth album, Infinite Blue, earlier this year, he's now set to premiere a new set of compositions for jazz octet. While We're Still Young is a suite based on the illustrated book of children's poems When We Were Very Young, by Winnie-The-Pooh creator A.A. Milne, and inspired by his own experience as a father of two.

When he returns to his undergraduate alma mater Berklee College of Music to premiere the new material, Cornelius and his band will also feature a handful of Berklee alumni and faculty. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live radio broadcast and video webcast of Patrick Cornelius' While We're Still Young in concert.

Set List

All compositions by Patrick Cornelius.

"Sand Between The Toes"

"Water-Lilies"

"Jonathan Jo"

"The Invaders"

"Lines And Squares"

"Vespers"

Personnel

Patrick Cornelius, alto saxophone

Jason Palmer, trumpet

John Ellis, tenor saxophone

Nick Vayenas, trombone

Miles Okazaki, guitar

Gerald Clayton, piano

Peter Slavov, bass

Kendrick Scott, drums

Special thanks to Concert Window and Chamber Music America.

Copyright 2013 WBGO