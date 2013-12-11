© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Patrick Cornelius: Live At Berklee

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published December 11, 2013 at 11:10 AM MST
Patrick Cornelius.
Michael Borgida
/
Berklee College of Music
Patrick Cornelius.

Many jazz musicians write music here and there, but it's still a leap for someone to go from "writing tunes" to taking pride in the art of composition. The alto saxophonist Patrick Cornelius, based in New York for a decade now, is headed that way. After releasing his fourth album, Infinite Blue, earlier this year, he's now set to premiere a new set of compositions for jazz octet. While We're Still Young is a suite based on the illustrated book of children's poems When We Were Very Young, by Winnie-The-Pooh creator A.A. Milne, and inspired by his own experience as a father of two.

When he returns to his undergraduate alma mater Berklee College of Music to premiere the new material, Cornelius and his band will also feature a handful of Berklee alumni and faculty. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live radio broadcast and video webcast of Patrick Cornelius' While We're Still Young in concert.

Set List

All compositions by Patrick Cornelius.

  • "Sand Between The Toes"

  • "Water-Lilies"

  • "Jonathan Jo"

  • "The Invaders"

  • "Lines And Squares"

  • "Vespers"

    • Personnel

  • Patrick Cornelius, alto saxophone

  • Jason Palmer, trumpet

  • John Ellis, tenor saxophone

  • Nick Vayenas, trombone

  • Miles Okazaki, guitar

  • Gerald Clayton, piano

  • Peter Slavov, bass

  • Kendrick Scott, drums

    • Special thanks to Concert Window and Chamber Music America.

    Copyright 2013 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon