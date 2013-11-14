© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
From Peruvian Jungle Laments To Grand Theft Auto V

NPR | By Jasmine Garsd
Published November 14, 2013 at 10:20 AM MST
Lulu Jankilevich, singer of the Argentine band Los Labios.
Courtesy of the artist
Lulu Jankilevich, singer of the Argentine band Los Labios.

At Alt.Latino, we go out of our way to reflect the incredible eclecticism of Latin music — and this week is no exception, as we feature killer vintage Peruvian cumbia, newer Argentine cumbia, Puerto Rican garage rock and a stunning Mexican rockera who's featured on one of Grand Theft Auto V's soundtracks. We're all over the place, literally.

But there's also a method to our apparent madness: if you pay attention, we're connecting musical dots to trace a history of Latin rock. See what we did there? You get to learn something and get down at the same time!

As always, please pass along your own musical recommendations in the comments section.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jasmine Garsd
