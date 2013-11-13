Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart: Live At The Village Vanguard

© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Left to right: Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart and Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
Larry Goldings.
John Rogers for NPR
Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
Bill Stewart.
John Rogers for NPR
Larry Goldings at the organ.
John Rogers for NPR
Larry Goldings at soundcheck.
John Rogers for NPR
Peter Bernstein, backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Outside the Village Vanguard.
John Rogers for NPR
Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart and Peter Bernstein have played together as a trio for over 20 years.
John Rogers for NPR

When their busy schedules align, guitarist Peter Bernstein, keyboard player Larry Goldings and drummer Bill Stewart play together as a trio. Their format isn't earth-shatteringly new — largely standards, a few original pieces, classic sonorities in which Hammond B3 organ meets electric guitar — but after nearly 25 years as a band, their rapport is. Theirs isn't an organ trio of greasy funk, but their cleaner language is plenty tasteful, overlaying smart choices atop plenty of swing.

They convene again for a week at New York's Village Vanguard. WBGO and NPR Music present a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Goldings, Bernstein and Stewart band in concert.

Set List

  • "Simple As That" (Bernstein)

  • "Nobody Else But Me" (Kern)

  • "The Acrobat" (Goldings)

  • "The Danger Zone" (Mayfield)

  • "Dragonfly" (Bernstein)

  • "Just In Time" (Styne)

  • "Milestones" (Davis)

    • Personnel

  • Peter Bernstein, guitar

  • Larry Goldings, organ

  • Bill Stewart, drums

