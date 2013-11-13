Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart: Live At The Village Vanguard
1 of 10 — Left to right: Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart and Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
2 of 10 — Larry Goldings.
John Rogers for NPR
3 of 10 — Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
4 of 10 — Peter Bernstein.
John Rogers for NPR
5 of 10 — Bill Stewart.
John Rogers for NPR
6 of 10 — Larry Goldings at the organ.
John Rogers for NPR
7 of 10 — Larry Goldings at soundcheck.
John Rogers for NPR
8 of 10 — Peter Bernstein, backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
9 of 10 — Outside the Village Vanguard.
John Rogers for NPR
10 of 10 — Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart and Peter Bernstein have played together as a trio for over 20 years.
John Rogers for NPR
When their busy schedules align, guitarist Peter Bernstein, keyboard player Larry Goldings and drummer Bill Stewart play together as a trio. Their format isn't earth-shatteringly new — largely standards, a few original pieces, classic sonorities in which Hammond B3 organ meets electric guitar — but after nearly 25 years as a band, their rapport is. Theirs isn't an organ trio of greasy funk, but their cleaner language is plenty tasteful, overlaying smart choices atop plenty of swing.
They convene again for a week at New York's Village Vanguard. WBGO and NPR Music present a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Goldings, Bernstein and Stewart band in concert.
Set List
Personnel
Copyright 2013 WBGO