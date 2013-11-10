Cumbia: The Music That Moves Latin America

Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Jasmine Garsd are back on Weekend Edition Sunday to talk about cumbia, a style of music and dance that you can find almost anywhere in the Americas — at the southern tip of Argentina, passing through Chile and all the way up to the U.S. Hear their conversation with host Rachel Martin at the audio link. For a more detailed look at the history of cumbia, check out Alt Latino's full episode on the style featuring Eduardo Diaz, director of the Smithsonian Latino Center.

