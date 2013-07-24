© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Symphonic Music, American Style: 3 Must-Hear Albums

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published July 24, 2013 at 8:39 AM MDT

Throughout the summer we're searching for the "Great American Symphony." It's not exactly a popularity contest. Instead, we're pondering American symphonic music from both the past and the present. Some composers like the young Kevin Puts and the veteran Martin Boykan, are labeling their pieces as symphonies. Others, like Michael Daugherty, can prefer more playful titles.

Either way, hear excerpts from three albums of recent, symphonic-sized works that we're excited about - - including an advance preview of the Kevin Puts album, which is being released on Sept. 10.

Kevin Puts: Symphony No. 4.
1 of 3  — Kevin Puts: Symphony No. 4.
/ Harmonia Mundi
Michael Daughtery's Radio City.
2 of 3  — Michael Daughtery's Radio City.
/ Naxos
Martin Boykan: Symphony for Orchestra.
3 of 3  — Martin Boykan: Symphony for Orchestra.
/ BMOP Sound

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
