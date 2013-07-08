© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

NPR
Published July 8, 2013 at 5:00 AM MDT
Courtesy of the artist
Another month, another great mix of new music chosen by public radio's top DJs. Download an explosive new track from Neko Case, discover the Shabazz Palaces-approved Seattle rapper Porter Ray and get to know Valerie June, one of public radio's frontrunners for Best New Artist of 2013. Grab all 10 of our picks below, as chosen by the following contributors:

  • Chris Campbell, DJ at WDET's ALPHA channel in Detroit

  • Lars Gotrich, producer and host of Viking's Choice at NPR Music

  • Anne Litt, DJ at KCRW in Los Angeles

  • Larry Mizell Jr., DJ at KEXP in Seattle

  • Dave P., host of Making Time RADio at WXPN in Philadelphia

  • Jewel Parker, host of Strictly Hip-Hop on WEAA in Baltimore

  • Jeremy Petersen, DJ at opbmusic in Portland

  • Fiona Ritchie, host of NPR's Thistle & Shamrock

  • Kim Ruehl, writer for FolkAlley.com

  • Gwen Thompkins, host of Music Inside Out at WWNO in New Orleans

    Neko Case
    Jason Marsalis
    Download Valerie June's "Workin' Woman Blues" in this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.
    ADULTROCK
    Jason Isbell's new album is called Southeastern.
    Porter Ray
    Drug Church
    Locksmith
    Gesaffelstein
    The Chair
