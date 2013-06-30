© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Revved-up Vivaldi, Persian Bamboo And Soaring Spirituals: New Classical Albums

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published June 30, 2013 at 3:00 AM MDT
Violinist Giuliano Carmignola can't drive 55 on <em>Vivaldi Con Moto, </em>a new album of violin concertos.
Archiv
Violinist Giuliano Carmignola can't drive 55 on <em>Vivaldi Con Moto, </em>a new album of violin concertos.

It's a brave new musical world. Between downloads, iPods, music sharing websites and the good old CD, we have more easy access to the songs and symphonies we love than ever before. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Jacki Lyden and I explore an East meets West mashup in a concerto for Persian ney (bamboo flute) and orchestra, a young composer who treats electronic and acoustic instruments as equals, an opera star who goes back to church and a violinist who plays Vivaldi with delicious abandon.

Reza Vali's new album, <em>Toward That Endless Plain</em>.
1 of 4  — Reza Vali's new album, Toward That Endless Plain.
Reza Vali's new album, Toward That Endless Plain.
/ BMOP Sound
Lawrence Brownlee sings spirituals.
2 of 4  — Lawrence Brownlee sings spirituals.
/ Le Chateau Earl
Giuliano Carmignola plays Vivaldi violin concertos.
3 of 4  — Giuliano Carmignola plays Vivaldi violin concertos.
/ Archiv
Daniel Wohl's new album Corps Exquis.
4 of 4  — Daniel Wohl's new album Corps Exquis.
/ New Amsterdam

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
