© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Distinctive Voices: Three Must-Hear Violin Albums

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published June 18, 2013 at 7:00 AM MDT
Three of today's most fascinating violinists have new albums, including Augustin Hadelich, who pairs off with Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas.
Rosalie O'Connor
/
Avie Records
Three of today's most fascinating violinists have new albums, including Augustin Hadelich, who pairs off with Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas.

The violin, though centuries old, remains a popular yet remarkably unwieldy instrument. Just squeezing the contraption between your chin and shoulder, then raising your bow arm to the proper height, is enough to induce a pinched nerve. Yet every day countless numbers of people try to make the instrument sing.

Three of the most distinctive violinists have released new albums. Viktoria Mullova continues her exploration of music by J.S. Bach, while Augustin Hadelich teams up with a Spanish guitarist and the adventuresome Carolin Widmann presents an expressive canvas by Morton Feldman.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Viktoria Mullova continues her Bach explorations.
1 of 3  — Viktoria Mullova continues her Bach explorations.
/ Onyx Records
Augustin Hadelich's new album features guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas.
2 of 3  — Augustin Hadelich's new album features guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas.
Augustin Hadelich's new album features guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas.
/ Avie Records
Carolin Widmann plays Morton Feldman's Violin and Orchestra.
3 of 3  — Carolin Widmann plays Morton Feldman's Violin and Orchestra.
/ ECM Records

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga
Related Content