Don Byron's New Gospel Quintet: Live From 92Y Tribeca

Clarinetist and saxophone player Don Byron has a way of homing in on a departed artist's legacy and transforming it with intelligence and adventure. Having already dedicated albums to klezmer clarinetist Mickey Katz, the great saxophonist Lester Young circa 1946 and R&B saxophonist Junior Walker, Byron and his latest project take after the legacy of classic gospel music, primarily that of composer Thomas A. Dorsey and singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Byron's 2012 album Love, Peace and Soul investigates the bluesy Southern gospel tradition with a band he calls the New Gospel Quintet.

Don Byron's New Gospel Quintet headlined the last edition of The Checkout: Live at 92Y Tribeca in downtown New York City. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live radio broadcast and online video webcast. For the full concert archive of this series, visit npr.org/checkoutlive.

Personnel

  • Don Byron, tenor saxophone/clarinets

  • Carla Cook, vocals

  • Brad Jones, bass/backing vocals

  • Nat Adderley Jr., piano

  • Pheeroan akLaff, drums

    • Credits

    Producer and Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Video Director: Stew Nachmias. Recorded June 12, 2013 at 92Y Tribeca in New York, N.Y.

    Copyright 2013 WBGO

