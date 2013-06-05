© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Kenny Barron Quintet: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published June 5, 2013 at 7:18 AM MDT
Kenny Barron.
1 of 13  — Kenny Barron.
Kenny Barron.
John Rogers for NPR
Lee Pearson.
2 of 13  — Lee Pearson.
Lee Pearson.
John Rogers for NPR
Brandon Lee.
3 of 13  — Brandon Lee.
Brandon Lee.
John Rogers for NPR
Vincent Herring.
4 of 13  — Vincent Herring.
Vincent Herring.
John Rogers for NPR
Kiyoshi Kitagawa.
5 of 13  — Kiyoshi Kitagawa.
Kiyoshi Kitagawa.
John Rogers for NPR
Lee Pearson.
6 of 13  — Lee Pearson.
Lee Pearson.
John Rogers for NPR
Brandon Lee.
7 of 13  — Brandon Lee.
Brandon Lee.
John Rogers for NPR
Kenny Barron.
8 of 13  — Kenny Barron.
Kenny Barron.
John Rogers for NPR
Kenny Barron, backstage.
9 of 13  — Kenny Barron, backstage.
Kenny Barron, backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Vincent Herring, backstage.
10 of 13  — Vincent Herring, backstage.
Vincent Herring, backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Outside the Village Vanguard.
11 of 13  — Outside the Village Vanguard.
Outside the Village Vanguard.
John Rogers for NPR
Kiyoshi Kitagawa at soundcheck.
12 of 13  — Kiyoshi Kitagawa at soundcheck.
Kiyoshi Kitagawa at soundcheck.
John Rogers for NPR
The Kenny Barron Quintet.
13 of 13  — The Kenny Barron Quintet.
The Kenny Barron Quintet.
John Rogers for NPR

Among jazz musicians, especially in New York City, pianist Kenny Barron is considered an institution. He spent years in bands led by the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Yusef Lateef and Stan Getz, and brings that wisdom to every note. He's put out dozens of albums, continues to write new music, and turns up in classrooms and on concert stages throughout the city. And he continues to play brilliantly, with clarity and ebullience alike — his latest album pairs him with an all-Brazilian band.

For his 70th birthday week, Barron's band is playing another jazz institution: the Village Vanguard. Included in the repertoire are songs by the late Mulgrew Miller, another pianist of gentle temperament and profound capability. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Kenny Barron Quintet.

Set List

  • "5/4 Blues" (Barron)

  • "Second Thoughts" (Mulgrew Miller)

  • "Mariposa de Sueño" (Samora Pinderhughes)

  • "Rain, Rain" (Barron)

  • "DPW" (Barron)

    • Personnel

  • Kenny Barron, piano

  • Vincent Herring, alto saxophone

  • Brandon Lee, trumpet

  • Kiyoshi Kitagawa, bass

  • Lee Pearson, drums

    • Copyright 2013 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon