Clairy Browne's Rock 'N' Soul Bus Rolls To The U.S.

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published May 25, 2013 at 3:55 AM MDT
Clairy Browne & The Bangin' Rackettes' new album is called <em>Baby Caught the Bus</em>.
Stephanie Bailly
/
Courtesy of the artist
Clairy Browne & The Bangin' Rackettes' new album is called <em>Baby Caught the Bus</em>.

Clairy Browne & the Bangin' Rackettes are an Australian band whose sound is a little bit of soul fused with blues, doo-wop, jazz and R&B. That musical diet, rich in harmony, is the same one lead singer Clairy Browne grew up on.

"My dad had a band in South Africa in the '60s called Browne, and so he really brought that into our home," she says. "We were always around the kitchen table with a guitar and four-part harmonies, playing on late into the night.

The band's debut album, Baby Caught the Bus, has just been released in the U.S. Clairy Browne discusses it here with NPR's Scott Simon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
