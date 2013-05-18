Ana Popovic Shreds The Belgrade Blues

Ana Popovic's fiery technique on her Fender Telecaster has earned her an impressive nickname: "The Serbian Scorcher."

Popovic grew up playing the blues in Belgrade during the turbulent time of the fall of communism and the dissolution of Yugoslavia. Her furious fret work and singing brought her to the attention of blues fans, first in Europe and then the United States. She lives in Memphis today, and has just released her ninth album, Can You Stand the Heat.

Here, she discusses the new record and falling in love with American blues as a kid — well before she could understand the words — with NPR's Scott Simon.

