© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Ana Popovic Shreds The Belgrade Blues

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published May 18, 2013 at 3:13 AM MDT
Ana Popovic's latest album is called <em>Can You Stand the Heat</em>.
Cheryl Gorski
/
Courtesy of the artist
Ana Popovic's latest album is called <em>Can You Stand the Heat</em>.

Ana Popovic's fiery technique on her Fender Telecaster has earned her an impressive nickname: "The Serbian Scorcher."

Popovic grew up playing the blues in Belgrade during the turbulent time of the fall of communism and the dissolution of Yugoslavia. Her furious fret work and singing brought her to the attention of blues fans, first in Europe and then the United States. She lives in Memphis today, and has just released her ninth album, Can You Stand the Heat.

Here, she discusses the new record and falling in love with American blues as a kid — well before she could understand the words — with NPR's Scott Simon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Content