Miguel Zenón Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published May 15, 2013 at 8:03 AM MDT
Miguel Zenón.
John Rogers for NPR
The Miguel Zenón Quartet is Zenón on alto saxophone, Luis Perdomo on piano, Hans Glawischnig on bass and Henry Cole on drums.
John Rogers for NPR
The quartet has been together in this incarnation for 10 years.
John Rogers for NPR
Henry Cole.
John Rogers for NPR
Hans Glawischnig.
John Rogers for NPR
Luis Perdomo.
John Rogers for NPR
Henry Cole takes a break.
John Rogers for NPR
Backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Outside the Village Vanguard.
John Rogers for NPR
Miguel Zenón.
John Rogers for NPR

Ever since he started becoming one of the best alto saxophone players in the world, Miguel Zenón has drawn influence from his upbringing in Puerto Rico. Folk melodies, forms and rhythms have inspired many of his technically astounding yet immediately gratifying works. So it makes sense that he's giving back. He's launched an initiative called Caravana Cultural, presenting free jazz concerts and lectures on the island. His latest album Oye!!! was recorded live in San Juan with Puerto Rican musicians. And his newest book of compositions was based on interviews with Puerto Ricans living in New York.

Zenón too lives in New York, and his stunning U.S-based quartet has supported his every move for 10 years now. It's been invited to play a prestigious home date: It visits the Village Vanguard for a week in mid-May. It's the first time he's led a band at the Vanguard, and he brought his new tunes with him. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Miguel Zenón Quartet at this page.

Set List

All compositions by Miguel Zenón.

  • "Identities Are Changeable"

  • "My Home"

  • "Same Fight"

  • "Second Generation Lullaby"

  • "First Language"

    • Personnel

  • Miguel Zenón, alto saxophone

  • Luis Perdomo, piano

  • Hans Glawischnig, bass

  • Henry Cole, drums

    • Credits

    Host and Producer: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Josh Webb. Recorded May 15, 2013 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

    Copyright 2013 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
