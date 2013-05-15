Miguel Zenón Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard

Ever since he started becoming one of the best alto saxophone players in the world, Miguel Zenón has drawn influence from his upbringing in Puerto Rico. Folk melodies, forms and rhythms have inspired many of his technically astounding yet immediately gratifying works. So it makes sense that he's giving back. He's launched an initiative called Caravana Cultural, presenting free jazz concerts and lectures on the island. His latest album Oye!!! was recorded live in San Juan with Puerto Rican musicians. And his newest book of compositions was based on interviews with Puerto Ricans living in New York.

Zenón too lives in New York, and his stunning U.S-based quartet has supported his every move for 10 years now. It's been invited to play a prestigious home date: It visits the Village Vanguard for a week in mid-May. It's the first time he's led a band at the Vanguard, and he brought his new tunes with him. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Miguel Zenón Quartet at this page.

Set List

All compositions by Miguel Zenón.

"Identities Are Changeable"

"My Home"

"Same Fight"

"Second Generation Lullaby"

"First Language"

Personnel

Miguel Zenón, alto saxophone

Luis Perdomo, piano

Hans Glawischnig, bass

Henry Cole, drums

Credits

Host and Producer: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Josh Webb. Recorded May 15, 2013 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

