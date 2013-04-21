© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

A Folk Singer Sets Sail, With The Bard At The Bow

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published April 21, 2013 at 2:59 PM MDT
Amy Speace's latest album is called <em>How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat</em>.
Gina Binkley
/
Courtesy of the artist
Amy Speace's latest album is called <em>How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat</em>.

Before Amy Speace embarked on a career in music, the stage called her name. That's a good fact to keep in mind when listening to the actor-turned-folk singer's latest album, How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat.

It's beneficial to have a physical copy of the album in your hands as you listen because the liner notes are essential to understanding how the project came together. Each song is based on a Shakespearian quotation — and on the lyric sheet, the Bard provides an epigraph before each song he inspired. Amy Speace spoke with NPR's Jacki Lyden; to hear their conversation, click the audio link on this page.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Content