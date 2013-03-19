© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Music We Love Now: New Albums Of Bach, Beethoven And Brahms

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published March 19, 2013 at 7:15 AM MDT
Lisa Batiashvili plays the Stradivarius used to help birth Brahms' great Violin Concerto in D.
Anja Frers
/
DG
Lisa Batiashvili plays the Stradivarius used to help birth Brahms' great Violin Concerto in D.

New albums of music by the "Three Bs," Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, prove that going back to basics has its advantages. Hear a sweet-toned violin concerto, an audacious piano sonata and a solo cello suite caressed by a lute.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Hopkinson Smith plays Bach.
1 of 3  — Hopkinson Smith plays Bach.
Hopkinson Smith plays Bach.
/ Naive
Jonathan Biss plays Beethoven.
2 of 3  — Jonathan Biss plays Beethoven.
/ Onyx
Lisa Batiashvili plays Brahms.
3 of 3  — Lisa Batiashvili plays Brahms.
/ DG

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga