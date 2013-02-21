© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
History As Symphony: The African-American Experience In Jazz Suites

WFIU | By David Brent Johnson
Published February 21, 2013 at 2:15 PM MST
David Brent Johnson
David Brent Johnson is the host of Afterglow and Night Lights. An Indianapolis native and IU alumnus, David began his radio career at Bloomington community radio station WFHB, where he hosted the weekly jazz program All That Jazz. A writer who’s published frequently in Bloom Magazine, The Ryder, the Bloomington Independent, and Indianapolis Nuvo, he has won two Society of Professional Journalists awards for his arts writing.