A New Day For Singer Nataly Dawn

The video for "Single Ladies" has been viewed nearly 10 million times — not Beyonce's original, but a quirky revamp by Pomplamoose, a couple from California known for their lighthearted cover songs. Nataly Dawn is the voice of the duo, and she's about to release her first solo album.

How I Knew Her retains a lot of that whimsy and charm, but the music reveals a side of the singer that Pomplamoose fans might not have known was there. Dawn covers some heady topics on the record, including many references to faith — and her struggles with it after growing up with parents who served as missionaries.

Here, she speaks with NPR's Jacki Lyden about investigating religion and relationships.

