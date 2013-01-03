© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
In January's Drought, Three Albums Worth Waiting For

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published January 3, 2013 at 2:58 PM MST
Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein and singer-songwriter Tift Merritt have an album coming out in March.
Sony Classical
Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein and singer-songwriter Tift Merritt have an album coming out in March.

In high season, as many as two dozen albums appear in my mail bin each week. But in the first weeks of any new year, new releases are a rarity. That means patiently waiting for 2013's first intriguing albums to arrive. As a sort of appetizer, we offer three tracks from albums I'm really looking forward to. These artists (and their record companies) have generously allowed us these tantalizing tastes of what's to come.

Any releases you're impatiently awaiting? Let us know in the comments section.

